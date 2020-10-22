Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Adobe by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 105,468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 269,444 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,470 shares of company stock worth $29,839,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $488.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.30. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.