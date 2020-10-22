ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of ADT opened at $7.47 on Monday. ADT has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts predict that ADT will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $429,205,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $777,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,239 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 118,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,377 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,385 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,662 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

