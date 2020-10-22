Aegis Trims Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Target Price to $11.00

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) had its price objective reduced by Aegis from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BMRA opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.