Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.23). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Barclays upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

Shares of AGIO opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

