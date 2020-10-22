Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.