AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past few quarters, AGNC Investment has been reducing holdings in generic higher-coupon mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and adding lower coupon ones that have limited pre-payment risks. Such prudent capital-allocation efforts bode well for growth. High origination volumes and the Fed’s Agency MBS purchases have created an ideal backdrop for roll specialness. This is likely to drive its bottom-line growth. Low interest rates and stability in the repo market reduced its aggregate funding costs and are expected to improve net interest margins. However, growth is anticipated to remain curtailed in the near term amid a challenging global economic environment. Robust returns are likely to remain elusive as risk management needs to be prioritized. Its shares have fallen narrower than the industry’s decline in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 810,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

