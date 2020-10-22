AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIBRF. UBS Group raised shares of AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AIB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.