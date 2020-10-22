Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AIRT opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Air T has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $24.50.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.