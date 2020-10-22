Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.32 ($90.96).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €64.06 ($75.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.71. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.