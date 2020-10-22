Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.75 to $2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 7,100 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.