Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGN. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.64.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $424.00 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $343.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

