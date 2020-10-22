Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $432.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $348.00 to $432.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALGN. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lowered Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.64.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $424.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.25. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $343.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,264,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,017,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

