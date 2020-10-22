Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $400.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.64.

ALGN opened at $424.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.25. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $343.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

