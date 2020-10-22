Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $459.00 and last traded at $448.35, with a volume of 49478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $335.81.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.64.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.25. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

