Align Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,182 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average daily volume of 1,524 call options.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $111.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $446.94. 57,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,173. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $343.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.25.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.64.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 365.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 189,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $51,664,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.