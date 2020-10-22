Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a fair value rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ally Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Ally Financial by 26.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

