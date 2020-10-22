Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Altagas in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Cormark also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$989.15 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.88.

ALA stock opened at C$17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. Altagas has a one year low of C$8.71 and a one year high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

