Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB upgraded shares of Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altagas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.0274954 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

