American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

