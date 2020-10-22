American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Given New $97.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.12.

AEP stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

