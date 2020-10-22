American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03, RTT News reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.47. 13,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

