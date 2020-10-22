American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03, RTT News reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,704. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

