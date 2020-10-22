American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $244.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $241.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.