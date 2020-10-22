Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $119.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $1,097,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

