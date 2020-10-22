Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,980. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $4,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

