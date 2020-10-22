Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

