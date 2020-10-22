Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $28.20 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

