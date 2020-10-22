Analysts Set Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Price Target at $95.67

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNE opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sony by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

