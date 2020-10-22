Analyzing Avient (AVNT) and Its Competitors

Avient (NYSE: AVNT) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avient to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Avient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Avient pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avient pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Avient lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Avient has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient’s competitors have a beta of 1.69, suggesting that their average share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avient and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $2.86 billion $588.60 million 19.27 Avient Competitors $14.88 billion $485.51 million 12.91

Avient’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Avient. Avient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57% Avient Competitors 5.25% 7.88% 3.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avient and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 0 4 0 3.00 Avient Competitors 213 996 1282 45 2.46

Avient currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.07%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Avient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avient is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Avient beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

