Analyzing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -41.33% -0.94% -0.47% MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coeur Mining and MAG Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 3 5 0 2.63 MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.88%. MAG Silver has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. Given MAG Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MAG Silver is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coeur Mining and MAG Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $711.50 million 2.72 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -31.72 MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -368.60

MAG Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. MAG Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats MAG Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada. It also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. The company markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, Switzerland, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

