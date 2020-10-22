ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $110,100.00 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,052.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.07 on Thursday. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 279,560 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 127,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 792,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

