Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Trading Up 5.5%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 530,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 288,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $680.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 321,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

