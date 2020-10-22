AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Cap of $8.10 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. AppCoins has a total market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $77,440.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00240554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.01308754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00147460 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

