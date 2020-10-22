Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABUS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

ABUS opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.79. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,536 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

