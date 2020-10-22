Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.72.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $101.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,093 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 384,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

