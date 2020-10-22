Argus Begins Coverage on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Argus initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jyske Bank raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.43.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $308.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.13. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $330.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $304,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,700.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.