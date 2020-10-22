ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $610.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.