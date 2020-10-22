ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

NYSE ARR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 4,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $610.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.