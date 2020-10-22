Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 305.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 125.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 54.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $4,109,000.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.61.

AWI opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

