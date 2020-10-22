ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

LON ASC opened at GBX 4,824 ($63.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,027.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,637.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

About ASOS Plc (ASC.L)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

