Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $508.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,353,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 85,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 42.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $7,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.