Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $206.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.78. Atlassian has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.74, a PEG ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 146.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

