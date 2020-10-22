Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $217.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions with the likes of Trello, Code Barrel, Good Software, and AgileCraft is expected to accelerate growth momentum. Also, integration with leading applications like Slack, Dropbox, and Adobe, along with partnerships, will likely expand its paying-user base. Nonetheless, intensifying competition remains a major concern. Moreover, the departure of the company’s President Jay Simons might disrupt the smooth functioning of Atlassian's sales strategy. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,001. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.28, a P/E/G ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.78.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,848,000 after buying an additional 3,127,251 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,455,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,238,000 after acquiring an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

