Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NYSE:AVY opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.09.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

