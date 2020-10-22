Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.09.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $145.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

