Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.09.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $145.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Avery Dennison by 218.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

