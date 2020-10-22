B. Riley Trims Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Target Price to $12.00

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SVC. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. 4,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,637. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 563,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 504,004 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

