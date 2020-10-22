B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

