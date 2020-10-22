Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $140.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.61.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,897,000 after buying an additional 180,031 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.