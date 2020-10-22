Bank of America Begins Coverage on Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Forterra by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Forterra by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Forterra by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Forterra by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

